A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on the freeway late Sunday night in South San Francisco.
The CHP said the pedestrian was walking, facing oncoming traffic in the center divider on northbound Highway 101 just north of Grand Avenue at about 9:30 p.m. when they were struck by at least one vehicle. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The CHP didn’t identify them.
The driver of at least one vehicle who struck them stayed at the scene, the CHP said. No arrests were made at the scene.
The northbound freeway was closed as the CHP investigated the collision. All lanes were cleared at 11:59 p.m. Sunday. No other information on why the pedestrian was on the freeway was immediately available.
