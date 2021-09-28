Two men who pleaded no contest to attempted murder and manslaughter charges for gunning down a man in another car on Interstate 380 during a case of road rage in 2003 were sentenced to 30 years and four months in prison, the San Mateo District Attorney’s Office said Monday.
Tito Sedeno and John Navarro were accused of killing 22-year-old Raymond Gardner of Pacifica in 2003 on Interstate 380 in San Bruno before leading police on a high-speed chase throughout the Bay Area. A jury convicted the pair in 2005. However, a new trial was granted in 2018 after a judge found the court reporter responsible for notes during the trial was incompetent and had unreliable work, prosecutors said. The two pleaded no contest Aug. 7 to attempted murder and several other felonies and got stipulated sentences of 30 years and four months, prosecutors said. The pair had previously received life in prison sentences in 2005. The two have credit for around 18 years of their 30-year sentences. Their next court appearance is Nov. 12 for discussion of restitution, prosecutors said.
