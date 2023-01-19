Two people accused of participating in the 2020 San Mateo killing of Melota Lasi, a 30-year-old San Mateo resident, have pleaded not guilty to murder charges, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Isaiah Reupena and Amanda Young’s next court date is March 13. San Mateo police alleged that Young was the girlfriend of Reupena, whose brother was fatally shot in a road rage case in Southern California in August 2020, and that the motive for killing Lasi, a rap artist who went by the name “Cutty Banks,” was the mistaken belief that he was responsible for that shooting. Lasi was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Wells Fargo bank on West Hillsdale Boulevard.
