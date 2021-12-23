Police have recovered three stolen vehicles in recent days and made arrests in each case, according to a news release Wednesday from the Pacifica Police Department.
Routine encounters with the public by officers led to arrests on Dec. 15 and two on Monday.
The first case occurred when an officer responded to a report of a stalled vehicle and wound up arresting Noel Rodriguez, 39, of San Francisco, when it was discovered the vehicle was reported stolen in San Francisco.
On Monday at 12:15 a.m., an officer on patrol initiated a pedestrian stop of Gabriel Gordon, 30, of Pacifica. The officer made an arrest after he discovered Gordon was in possession of a motorcycle reported stolen in Hayward.
Later Monday morning, an officer pulled over a vehicle for a violation and made an arrest of Sean Butlerocconor, 36, of Petaluma, after discovering the vehicle he was driving was reported stolen in Santa Rosa.
Police encourage anyone with information regarding any of these cases to contact the Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7314.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.