The Redwood City home of music legend Otis Carrington recently received historic designation from the City Council, a well-deserved recognition for a man whose name is memorialized in Carrington Hall, the Sequoia High School auditorium that dates back to 1923, the same year the house was built.
Carrington, a longtime art, music and drama teacher at Sequoia, was much more than a campus icon. He was one of the most prolific writers of children’s operettas during a time when operettas, as they say in show biz, “packed ‘em in.”
Examples of the music form, which was usually a light play set to music with speaking, singing and dancing parts, include Franz Lehar’s “The Merry Widow,” and Victor Herbert’s “Babes in Toyland” and “Naughty Marietta,’’ all produced in the early 1900s. This would have been about the time Carrington, who came to the school in 1907 as a music instructor, launched his professional operetta career with “Windmills of Holland.” The year was 1912 and the scene of the debut was the auditorium at the original Sequoia High on Broadway. By 1927 “Windmills of Holland” was produced in high schools all over the nation. Other popular works by Carrington included “Polished Pebbles,” “Isles of Chance” and “Bits of Blarney.”
The auditorium at the present high school was christened Carrington Hall in the early 1960s to honor Carrington, who was born in 1884 and died in 1964. A plaque notes that his works were performed 25,000 times worldwide. In 1949, the Christian Science Monitor ran a feature on Carrington that said hardly a day passed without a showing of at least one Carrington operetta somewhere.
“The secret of Otis Carrington’s success lies in his ability to write simply,” stated the article by Monitor music critic Harold Rogers. “He understands the limitations of his young singers and actors and always works within those limitations.” Carrington wrote “Windmills” after he was unable to find any suitable operettas for his students. The operetta was so successful it was performed 30 times in California in the first year alone.
In addition to turning out high school musicals, Carrington authored sacred music. In 1960, he won a contest sponsored by Lorenz Publishing, a national publisher of sacred music. The songs were “I Hear Children Singing” and “Teach Me Thy Way, O Lord.” One of his sacred songs was inspired by a window at the First Congregational Church on Euclid Avenue, which Carrington attended. The work entitled “Behold I Stand at the Door and Knock” stemmed from his gazing at a church window that depicted Jesus knocking at a door.
Carrington was a man of many talents, according to an interview published in 1962 when he was 78 years old and retired. Redwood City Tribune reporter Otto Tallent said Carrington, who retired from the high school in 1950, painted in watercolors to relax, mostly redwoods and marine scenes.
Tallent described Carrington as a “quiet, unassuming, genteel man who, if he can’t say something good about someone, doesn’t say it at all.” Carrington credited his wife of 54 years, Alma, with much of his success, saying she had “plenty of patience.” The couple had five children.
As for the Carrington home at 1800 Whipple Ave., the city evaluation described the house as an adaptation of the Prairie school of architectural style made popular by Frank Lloyd Wright plus elements of classical architecture.
The Rear View Mirror by history columnist Jim Clifford appears in the Daily Journal every other Monday. Objects in The Mirror are closer than they appear.
