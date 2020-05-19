Editor,
I enjoyed the Rear View Mirror history article on Otis Carrington. During my four years in Sequoia, he was, of course, one of the important teachers. In addition to writing the music and lyrics for his operettas, he would often perform in them at Sequoia.
His Treble Clef group of female singers was highly regarded. He also wrote the school hymn.
The Carrington home on Whipple at Hudson has just been added to the Register of Heritage Homes. Two blocks south on the west side of Hudson was the home of A.C. Argo, longtime principal and superintendent of Sequoia Union High School and District. The families were close friends.
Gordon Seely
Redwood City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.