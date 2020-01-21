The driver of a pickup died Tuesday afternoon after the vehicle crashed and caught fire along southbound Interstate 280, the California Highway Patrol said.
The white Dodge pickup went off the road, north of Trousdale Drive, shortly before 2 p.m. The driver, who didn’t get out of the truck when it caught fire, has not been identified, the CHP said.
