Burlingame School District found its new leader in-house with the Board of Trustees naming Dr. Marla Silversmith, the district’s former superintendent of Educational Services, as superintendent during a special meeting Tuesday night.
“Dr. Silversmith has been a dedicated leader within our Burlingame community for over five years serving as both assistant superintendent and interim superintendent. She has flourished in both roles with a proven track record of principled, strategic, equity-minded and collaborative leadership,” board President Lisa Mudd said in an email announcement Wednesday. “Dr. Silversmith focuses on our children in every decision she makes.”
Silversmith, who has served as assistant superintendent of Educational Services for more than five years after taking on the role in December 2017, has acted as interim superintendent after former Superintendent Chris Mount-Benites took a leave of absence in December for undisclosed reasons.
Mount-Benites remains on personal leave but is set to formally resign by the end of the school year, the district announced in February. Since the announcement, district officials have welcomed the community to share their thoughts on what they would like to see in his replacement during a superintendent selection meeting, regularly scheduled board meetings and in written comment.
After interviewing Silversmith and listening to her outline her vision for the district, the board shared confidence in her ability to lead the community forward, according to the announcement. A poll by the Burlingame Education Association showed that 90% of respondents supported the selection of Silversmith, according to the announcement.
“The Board of Trustees took into consideration the qualities and characteristics that the community needs to strengthen and grow in the years ahead. Dr. Silversmith has the strong support of the BSD board, administrators, staff and community members. The board is deeply confident in the selection and the work that she will accomplish in her new role,” read the announcement.
Before her time with the Burlingame School District, Silversmith worked as a program and education specialist with Pleasanton Unified School District for more than 11 years. She briefly left PUSD to work as an assistant director of Special Education at Dublin Unified School District before returning to PUSD to serve as the director of Special Education for three and a half years.
Silversmith holds a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies, a master’s in education and multi-subject credentials from California State University, Sacramento. She also received her educational leadership and administration credentials from Saint Mary’s College of California and a doctorate of education from East Carolina University.
The details of the district’s contract with Silversmith are still being negotiated. By 2021, Mount-Benites was earning nearly $306,000 including benefits, according to Transparent California, a California pay and pension database. In the same year, Silversmith’s total compensation package was $271,059.45, according to the site. The board is expected to vote on a contract and to ratify the decision in April or May. Silversmith will remain interim through June, taking on the permanent title on July 1.
“I am honored to have been chosen to serve the students, staff, and families of the Burlingame School District as the superintendent.” Silversmith said in the press release. “Over the last five years I have fallen for the magic of Burlingame. The surprise and delight of winter concerts, and the final rite of passage at eighth-grade promotion. I look forward to every moment of it, because we are one Burlingame, celebrating each child, and each family. As we move forward planning how our students will learn over the next five to 10 years, I welcome conversations and ideas. For these two things I know for sure, we are better together. And we can always be better tomorrow.”
