Marla Silversmith

Marla Silversmith

Burlingame School District found its new leader in-house with the Board of Trustees naming Dr. Marla Silversmith, the district’s former superintendent of Educational Services, as superintendent during a special meeting Tuesday night.

“Dr. Silversmith has been a dedicated leader within our Burlingame community for over five years serving as both assistant superintendent and interim superintendent. She has flourished in both roles with a proven track record of principled, strategic, equity-minded and collaborative leadership,” board President Lisa Mudd said in an email announcement Wednesday. “Dr. Silversmith focuses on our children in every decision she makes.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription