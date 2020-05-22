Debra French is the new superintendent at the Millbrae Elementary School District, according to officials who hired the school chief to fill the void left by her predecessor’s resignation.
The district Board of Trustees agreed during a meeting Tuesday, May 21, to hire French from her post as superintendent of the Bassett Unified School District in the Southern California city of La Puente. French will replace outgoing Superintendent Vahn Phayprasert who, months ago, announced his intent to resign at the end of the school year.
School board President Maggie Musa expressed her excitement for the new hire in a press release.
“She is a proven leader who brings tremendous experience, educational background and great enthusiasm and excitement to serve us as our next district leader,” said Musa.
French has nearly three decades of experience in education, moving through the administrative ranks from principal in the Adelanto Elementary School district to assistant superintendent posts in Basset Unified School District, before assuming the district’s top position.
“Millbrae is a beautiful area and the community involvement and contributions are strong,” said French in a prepared statement. “I look forward to working collaboratively with the board, a highly qualified staff, involved parents, a diverse array of students and a wonderful community to take Millbrae School District to the next level academically and operationally.”
Phayprasert, who announced in February his intent to depart from the district one year before his contract expired, committed to stay with the district through June to help smooth the leadership transition.
“Although we wish Superintendent Phayprasert a warm farewell, he and Debra will be planning some transition time to better acclimate her to our wonderful district,” said Musa.
