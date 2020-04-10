Dan Deguara is the new superintendent of Belmont-Redwood Shores Elementary School District, according to officials who also selected Rui Bao as the school system’s top business executive.
The district school board unanimously selected the new administrative team slated to take over in July for outgoing superintendent Michael Milliken and Chief Business Officer Craig Goldman.
Deguara comes to the district from Evergreen School District in San Jose, where he last served as an assistant superintendent. For her part, Bao last worked at Caliber Public Schools, a charter network in Vallejo and Richmond.
School board President Suvarna Bhopale shared her appreciation for Milliken and Goldman —who both earlier this year announced plans to depart — while expressing enthusiasm for the new hires.
“While we all will miss Michael and Craig, we are excited to welcome Dan and Rui into the BRSSD community,” said Bhopale in a prepared statement.
