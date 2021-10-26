Louis Sun, most recently the deputy director of Public Works for the city of Pacifica, was named as the next Foster City Public Works director and will start Monday, Nov. 1.
Sun has more than 16 years of experience in the public sector and was also the chief plant operator for the city of Pacifica. He is also a part-time adjunct lead faculty for the Water and Wastewater Technology Program at Evergreen Valley College in San Jose. He also worked in the private sector as a design engineer and construction superintendent.
“I am honored and thankful for this opportunity to be the Public Works director, and I look forward to working with city staff, City Council, and becoming part of the Foster City family,” he said.
