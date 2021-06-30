A motorcyclist was hospitalized after crashing into a parked cement truck in South San Francisco on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Officers responded around 1:40 p.m. to a crash reported on the 100 block of East Grand Avenue and arrived to find the 25-year-old motorcyclist from San Bruno had suffered injuries not considered life-threatening, according to police.
Investigators determined the motorcyclist changed lanes and hit the parked truck. Impairment is not suspected of being a factor in the crash.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Officer Walsh at (650) 877-8900.
