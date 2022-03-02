Most libraries in San Mateo County are adding Sunday hours starting this weekend, marking a return to library service every day of the week in the county for the first time since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays at libraries including Belmont, Brisbane, East Palo Alto, Foster City, Half Moon Bay, Millbrae, North Fair Oaks, Pacifica Sharp Park, San Carlos and Woodside.
“We know how much extended hours mean to someone in need of access to resources after the school and workday and how excited our families are to return to their routine of a Sunday visit to the library,” county libraries director Anne-Marie Despain said.
The new library in Atherton will have the same schedule when it opens later this year. The Pacifica Sanchez and Portola Valley libraries will have more limited hours, but are both less than 5 miles from another location that will be open seven days a week, county library officials said.
More information about San Mateo County Libraries and the hours and locations for all branches can be found online at https://smcl.org/.
