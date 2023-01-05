A Milpitas woman accused of selling marijuana to children in San Mateo County has pleaded to the charges against her and received 60 days in county jail and two years probation, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Authorities determined Cielo Gonzalez Cerda, 21, was selling vape pens and other marijuana products to minors in Foster City, South San Francisco and Palo Alto, and at Sequoia High School and Carlmont High School in Belmont.
