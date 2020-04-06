New, revised plans to build at Mills Park Plaza resurrected a mixed-use development proposal previously rejected by San Bruno officials.
The owner of the shopping center at the intersection of Kains Avenue and El Camino Real proposed to construct two five-story buildings comprised of 427 housing units and 7,560 square feet of commercial space.
The most recent proposal does not include a grocery store — a main point of contention among officials and residents opposing the original plans, which were rejected narrowly last year by the San Bruno City Council.
The new plans submitted Monday, March 23, call for one building with 184 units and another with 243 units. There are 65 affordable units proposed, designated for those earning between very low and moderate incomes.
The commercial space at the street level would be reserved for businesses such as eateries, retail outlets, fitness centers, personal service or offices. Plans include 669 parking spaces in a two-level garage, with one portion partially underground.
Original plans featured one five-story building with 182 units over a nearly 42,000-square-foot grocery store and another five-story building with 243 units and 4,000 square feet of commercial space. Of the units, 64 would have been set aside at an affordable rate and the project would have featured 879 parking spaces to accommodate residents as well as shoppers.
The builder also offered $10 million in development fees, twice the amount initially proposed, plus $100,000 to improve alternative modes of transportation throughout San Bruno and a variety of other community benefits.
Last summer, the San Bruno City Council voted 2-1, with Mayor Rico Medina and Councilwoman Laura Davis in favor and Councilman Marty Medina opposing, to kill the project. Former vice mayor Irene O’Connell and Councilman Michael Salazar recused themselves from the July vote because they owned property nearby, so policy mandated unanimous consent for approval.
In October, the plan was reinvigorated by the developer who threatened to leverage new state housing law to push the project ahead. The proposal has laid fallow since.
City Manager Jovan Grogan said San Bruno officials are still reviewing new plans and revising the development agreement. Subsequently, a schedule of public meetings will be crafted for officials and community members to examine the proposal.
He noted the city’s approach to discussing the proposal will be altered by the coronavirus outbreak.
“Due to COVID-19, community outreach and engagement may occur on various platforms, in addition to written comments. A final decision on the project will be made by the City Council at a public hearing,” he said in a prepared statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.