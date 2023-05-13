A sixth grade Millbrae teacher accused of sexually assaulting 12 students since 1997, was denied release on his own recognizance Thursday, May 11, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
The teacher, identified as Matthew Garrett, 54, was originally accused of molesting a student between November 2021 and March 2022. However, further police investigation revealed 11 more people, totaling 12 victims, who claim to have been touched inappropriately between 1997 and 2022 as juveniles, the DA’s Office said.
Assistant District Attorney Sean Gallagher said the defense motioned to release Garrett on his own recognizance or reduce his bail. Judge Jeffrey Jackson denied the motion for release because he said Garrett was in a position of trust as a teacher and, if released, tracking would not assure the safety of the public.
The judge did, however, reduced his bail from $5 million to $2.2 million, according to the DA’s Office.
The defense indicated they will challenge the specificity and detail of the charges. Garrett faces 22 charges of sexual assault and a potential life in prison sentence. Garrett remains in custody and will return to court My 23 for arraignment, according to the DA’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.