Sheriff’s deputies are on the lookout for a man who exposed himself to two girls on the 1700 block of Arroyo Avenue in San Carlos around 2:35 p.m. Wednesday, June 7.
The man is white, approximately 40-50 years old, with dark eyes, dark hair and a receding hairline, and gray hair on the sides. The suspect vehicle is a white four door hatchback (Possibly a Honda with a modified suspension that lowered the vehicle). The vehicle was last seen driving northbound on Cedar Street from Arroyo Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.