A Daly City man accused of stabbing his co-worker at Donato Enoteca restaurant in Redwood City has pleaded no contest to the crime, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Kenneth Holden, 36, was sentenced to two years in state prison but had credit for time served.
The victim said his co-worker walked into the restaurant, located at 1041 Middlefield Road, and stabbed him before leaving the scene in a black Honda Accord, according to police.
Holden believed the victim had spit in his food and talked badly about him. The victim was arrested the next day in Daly City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.