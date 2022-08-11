Police in Palo Alto arrested a man Monday on suspicion of shoplifting merchandise, of physically resisting loss prevention personnel and of the attempted robbery of an elderly man, police said.
A loss prevention employee at Macy’s in the Stanford Shopping Center notified police at about 3:19 p.m. on Monday that a shoplift was in progress. The loss prevention officer reported that the man had physically resisted them and had allegedly just attempted to steal a cellphone from someone in the mall as he was fleeing.
The suspect, Bryan Michael Flint, 49, from Santa Cruz, had allegedly tried to steal $350 worth of merchandise. The male and female loss prevention officers claimed that Flint shoved them when they attempted to place him under a private person’s arrest. The officers followed him through the mall and said they allegedly witnessed Flint attempt to snatch a cellphone out of the hand of an 80-year-old man who was sitting on a bench, but the man thwarted his attempt.
Flint was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of felony robbery and elder abuse. Flint had six outstanding warrants from Santa Cruz County.
