A man was arrested for making sexual comments to a 12-year-old girl and then followed her home while drunk in San Mateo Thursday night, according to District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.
Pedro Gutierrez-Manuel has been charged with misdemeanor sexual annoyance of a child and being drunk in public. He was in custody until Friday afternoon when a judge released him on supervised own recognizance based on the statewide emergency zero bail court rule implemented in response to the pandemic, Wagstaffe said.
The incident occurred at 11:13 p.m. on the 2300 block of Casa de Campo while the victim was attempting to do laundry. Gutierrez-Manuel, who was highly intoxicated at the time, whistled and blew kisses at the victim and then followed her home, Wagstaffe said. Fearful, the victim told an adult what had happened and the police were alerted.
Police confronted Gutierrez-Manuel and the victim positively identified him. His case is set for jury trial on Nov. 9.
