A 34-year-old man was arrested in Menlo Park early Tuesday morning after a resident saw him peering into a vehicle parked in the driveway and officers found him with stolen items and a firearm in his possession, police said.
Officers responded around 12:10 a.m. to the 300 block of Lexington Drive, where the resident said she saw on her video surveillance system a man later identified as Oakland resident Johnathan Reelfs looking into the car.
She gave police a description of the suspect and his direction of travel and officers found him minutes later hiding in the driveway of a nearby home. Officers searched the neighborhood and found a backpack along with a loaded semi-automatic handgun, as well as car keys in his possession that were to a vehicle parked in the same block and had been stolen from Millbrae, police said.
Reelfs was booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, illegal possession of a firearm, petty theft and other offenses.
