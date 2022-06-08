Three defendants accused of running a major human trafficking case in the northern Peninsula have been found guilty of human labor trafficking and employee fraud charges, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Joshua Galang Gamos, Carlina Galang Gamos and Noel Gamos were accused of running a human trafficking ring out of the Rainbow Bright day care center in Daly City and two residential senior care facilities they owned and operated in South San Francisco and Pacifica between 2008 and 2016. The defendants used contacts in the Philippines to bring people over who were looking for a better life but instead had to work incredibly long hours, according to prosecutors.
“There has never been anything like this in San Mateo County,” San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said.
All three were found guilty of two counts of human labor trafficking, conspiracy to commit human trafficking, 18 counts of felony theft of labor and 18 counts of EDD labor fraud by a jury on June 7. The jury remained deadlocked on rape charges and gave not guilty verdicts for labor trafficking. The case was continued to Aug. 19 for sentencing. The maximum punishment they can face is 40 years in state prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.