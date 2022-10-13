Two San Mateo County high schools went into lockdown Wednesday morning after hoax phone calls to police departments reported unfounded active threats on campus.
Woodside High School and South San Francisco High School in San Mateo County both reported the hoax calls, and similar calls prompted emergency responses at Lincoln High School in San Jose and Irvington High School in Fremont.
The one in Woodside was reported shortly after 10 a.m. alleging a possible active shooter on the campus. San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies responded and searched the campus before determining there was no threat to public safety and officials “confirmed that this call was a hoax.”
“Submitting a false report to law enforcement is illegal and the Sheriff’s Office is investigating this incident. The Sheriff’s Office encourages our community members to ‘See something, say something.’ Awareness of immediate surroundings is critical to maintaining public and personal safety. As a reminder, report all active emergencies by calling 9-1-1,” read a Sheriff’s Office statement written by Lt. Jacob Trickett.
The statement went on to thank the California Highway Patrol, the Woodside Fire Department, Menlo Park Fire District and Woodside High School staff for their assistance in responding to the incident, a sentiment shared by Dr. Darnise Williams, Sequoia Union High School District superintendent.
“I hope that law enforcement catches the individual(s) behind today’s swatting incident, as they caused a great deal of fear in our school community,” Williams said in an emailed statement, using the term swatting to refer to the practice of falsely reporting a crime to instigate an emergency response. “I would like to thank district personnel and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s [Office] for their leadership and bravery in keeping our school community safe.”
The call that prompted the South San Francisco High School lockdown had said an intruder was on campus, and police responded and found no threat, according to the South San Francisco Unified School District.
In a statement, district officials said they immediately closed and locked all doors and secured classrooms and facilities while points of entry were temporarily restricted. By noon, the South San Francisco Police Department had announced the scene was clear and, like the Sheriff’s Office, determined the call was also a hoax.
“Now that I am done processing my relief, I need time to process my anger. We have students, families and staff that have suffered real hurt today in terms of their mental health,” John Baker, president of the South San Francisco Unified School District Board of Trustees, said. “We had first responders on campus, under stress as well. What if there’d been a friendly fire incident? This incident, while a hoax, could’ve been the cause of actual physical harm.”
The lockdown was lifted and school was resuming as regularly scheduled, but school district officials said parents who prefer to keep their student at home for the rest of the day will have it considered an excused absence.
The Irvington High School call was reported around 11:15 a.m. talking about a shooting on campus, while San Jose police said their response to Lincoln High was reported around 10:55 a.m.
“Unfortunately, false reports of school shootings were called into numerous police departments throughout the Bay Area and the state today, initiating lockdowns at a number of school campuses,” read a statement from Fremont Unified School District Superintendent CJ Cammack. “Despite these reports being bogus, the harm they cause is unacceptable, dangerous and real. We extend our appreciation to the FPD, FFD and our site and district staff for their quick response at Irvington today. We regret the stress this experience placed on our staff, students and many in our community.”
All of the calls were unfounded and investigators have not said if any of them were related.
