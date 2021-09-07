Pacifica police say a hiker died Sunday morning after falling from a bluff on a Mori Point trail.
Police, fire and medical personnel responded to a report of a fallen adult female hiker at approximately 9:40 a.m., just north of the San Marlo parking lot at Rockaway Beach.
The woman was found on the beach, approximately 50 feet below the trail, according to police. She was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
Witnesses told police they saw the victim trip and fall off the trail. Her identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Paci
