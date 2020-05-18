Frustrated and aggravated with state transportation officials who have showed little regard for a local development plan at the train station, Millbrae officials plotted to express their deep dismay.
The Millbrae City Council agreed to draft a firm letter to the California High-Speed Rail Authority detailing dissatisfaction with the state agency’s plan for its only expected stop between San Jose and San Francisco.
Claiming the authority’s idea for Millbrae threatens both planned and existing homes near the intermodal station, councilmembers agreed to aggressively defend their community during a meeting Tuesday, May 12.
“This proposed plan is not only a destruction of approved housing, but of existing housing and the commercial viability of the city of Millbrae,” said Councilwoman Gina Papan.
The comments addresses the rail authority’s business plan, for which public comments are due June 1. The authority’s vision for Millbrae shows a parking lot consuming the area where councilmembers approved building more than 400 homes plus commercial space in the Serra Station transit-oriented development.
Additionally concerning to officials are plans for passing track right-of-ways to cut through the backyards of several homes lining Hemlock Avenue and surrounding streets near the station.
Rail authority spokesman Ricci Graham acknowledged some properties could be threatened by the plans which are still under development, but said officials are committed to identifying ways to minimize or eliminate such outcomes. More broadly, he said rail officials are interested in collaborating to address the issues raised.
“We look forward to hearing the city’s concerns and working to address these issues as we move forward through the process,” he said in an email.
City Manager Tom Williams said Millbrae officials have repeatedly raised their concerns with state transportation officials, who have shown little interest in amending their plans.
Left with no other options, councilmembers agreed to draft a letter documenting their reservations, while asking for a meeting to further collaborate on the issue. Some suggested regional representatives should be invited to the discussion as well.
“This is insane, as to the land grab that is being proposed here,” said Papan.
Vice Mayor Ann Schneider shared a similar perspective.
“This is just not acceptable,” she said.
The perspectives are the latest chapter in a long history of divergent opinions on the fate of the station in Millbrae, which is home to BART and Caltrain and also expected to be the county’s only high-speed rail stop.
For his part, Williams said the authority’s plan runs contrary to much of the land use policy favored by state officials seeking to address the state’s housing crisis by preserving affordable homes and building more units near transit stops.
“This is not acceptable to the city of Millbrae. I don’t know how it would be acceptable in the state of California,” said Williams, regarding plans to replace approved housing development with a surface parking lot.
Councilmembers further noted the state’s land use plan would require purchasing homes and land entitled for development, which would further drive up the cost of building a rail line already starved for financing.
Millbrae officials suggested the high-speed rail station should be built underground, which would ameliorate many of the concerns brought by a crunch for space. High-speed rail officials have said previously such an option is not feasible.
Related to the letter, councilmembers reviewed an initial draft and agreed more direct and stern language should be used to reflect their opinions on the plan. The letter will return for further examination at a future meeting, in advance of the June deadline to receive comments on the business plan.
For her part, Schneider said urgent action is necessary before state officials advance a vision which will disrupt the lives of existing residents and threaten development critical to the city’s future.
“I don’t want to lose any housing in Millbrae at all,” she said.
