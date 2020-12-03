A county plan to turn the Coastside Inn in downtown Half Moon Bay into homeless housing met both support and fierce criticism from residents at the Half Moon Bay council meeting.
The purchase of the Coastside Inn is part of San Mateo County’s push to provide more long-term housing for the homeless population by buying up hotels in Redwood City and Half Moon Bay. The county originally planned to also buy the Quality Inn to have two housing shelters but decided not to in the last two weeks.
Residents speaking against the proposal expressed concerns about the hotel closure’s effect on tourism and local businesses. Some expressed worry about the possible threats to public safety and what it would mean for downtown. Others questioned the quickness with which the purchase came up and the perceived lack of planning in place. Another concern was if overall homelessness would increase if people moved into the facility from other parts of the county. Many expressed worry that the process diminished residents’ voices because the city has no authority over the sale.
Those against the hotel purchase have begun organizing in preparation to fight against the county. A petition on Change.org against the purchase of the hotel has garnered more than 1,900 signatures. A group called Coastside Coalition has also been formed on social media site Nextdoor to fight the hotel’s purchase.
The county does not need Half Moon Bay City Council approval to buy and turn the properties into transitional housing. The county said the purchase falls under state law that allows it to purchase property to protect public health. The city is not contributing any funds to the acquisition.
Those in support of the county project to use the Coastside Inn for homeless housing said it was important to address housing for the homeless on the coast. Others cited the moral obligation to help vulnerable people in need. People said most issues could be addressed with the proper resources, support, staff and county help.
Representatives from local housing organizations and nonprofits also voiced support for the county transitional housing plan, saying it would help the local homeless population and give them the resources they need to improve their lives. They argued having the homeless in one place with appropriate resources and support could help reduce homelessness in the area. More than 75 people spoke at the meeting on Tuesday to make their views known.
The county said it needs a shelter in Half Moon Bay because there are over 230 unsheltered homeless residents in the Half Moon Bay area and Pacifica, with no shelter options on the coast. Its goal is to try and get to a functional zero of homelessness in the county. The funding to purchase the hotel comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which must be used by the end of 2020.
San Mateo County Manager Mike Callagy said it was important for the county to have a place on the coast for the homeless.
“It’s really something that we have thought about, and we feel the benefits certainly outweigh any detractors,” Callagy said.
Callagy said the county is willing to meet regularly with the city to address any issues and concerns from residents and city officials.
“We want this to be successful; we want it to be successful for the community; we want to be successful for those experiencing homelessness,” Callagy said.
Half Moon Bay Mayor Adam Eisen said the city is in negotiations with the county over revenue loss of the transient occupancy tax because the property will no longer be a hotel. The city will lose around $250,000 in various tax and sales revenue. It is talking with the county over ongoing operational oversight, prioritization to house people from the coast and a long-term commitment to convert the hotel into permanent housing.
“We are in a position to partner with the county to help ensure the project will be successful,” Eisen said.
San Mateo County Supervisor Don Horsley said the county would regularly consult with the citizens and city to resolve issues and find the best vendors to run the housing. His goal is to ensure the city and county find a long-term solution for both sides.
“We’re not going to abandon it; we are not going to walk away from it,” Horsley said.
Half Moon Bay first held a special meeting on Nov. 19 in coordination with the county to hear public feedback. During that meeting, the Half Moon Bay City Council was supportive of the plan. The county first alerted Half Moon Bay officials about the possibility of the purchase happening a couple of weeks ago. People are not expected to move into the refurbished hotel until at least March, possibly later. The building would have around 52 rooms available for both families and single people.
The county also recently purchased two hotels in Redwood City in November as part of the state’s Project Homekey program. The hotels are the TownePlace Suites Hotel in Redwood Shores and the Pacific Inn along El Camino Real. Many Redwood Shores residents have also been frustrated by the county’s lack of communication over the purchase. The county has said the opportunity to use noncounty funds to purchase the hotels was too good to pass up.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.