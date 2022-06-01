Half Moon Bay’s LGBTQ population and its allies are celebrating pride month with the second annual pride celebration parade from costume store Fancy Pants Costume and LGBTQ organization CoastPride on June 18.
The parade theme is Cool World: A Celebration of ’80s Music. Fancy Pants Costume owner Christopher Childers is the creator and organizer of the event and started the inaugural show last year to coincide with the store’s opening.
“It’s a production show that gets people excited and energized and gets them up on their feet for the parade,” Childers said.
The event will include several sections encompassing entertainment, dancing and acknowledging world problems, with all three incorporating 1980s music. One section includes a journey of reflection on the war in Ukraine, showing the Ukrainian people’s survival and determination. The final section will focus on a retro holiday celebration, an expressive street dance called waacking, and a parade with performances and dancing.
“We have tons more people who aren’t necessarily dancers in the parade but will dress up in costume. It’s going to be really fun. The parade is the highlight of the day,” Childers said.
Those attending will then march down Main Street from Fancy Pants Costume to the CoastPride Center, with attendees returning to Fancy Pants Costume for a dance show for the public in the Fancy Pants Costume parking lot. Last year’s inaugural event focused on launching the costume shop. This year will focus on life on the coast and celebrating pride. Childers is excited about this year’s show, with many of the dances and entertainment a mix of both beginners and more experienced performers.
“It’s super fun, but it can also be stressful because I put a lot of pressure on my beginners, but they always seem to step up and do well,” Childers said. “This year, they’ve really pushed themselves, and I’m really excited about this year’s show.”
Proceeds from the event will go to CoastPride, a Half Moon Bay organization started in 2019 to improve the support, visibility and awareness of LGBTQ people and families. The organization last June opened the CoastPride Center at 711 Main St. It is a pioneering LGBTQ community center, the first brick-and-mortar LGBTQ center on the coast. The center allows local LGBTQ groups from Pacifica to Pescadero access to resources and support groups previously only available in San Mateo and other inland areas. Childers praised CoastPride for being a wonderful asset to the LGBTQ community and at-risk youth, helping trans kids and families find support in different areas through counseling, events and parties. Childers noted CoastPride had provided trans kids on the coast with a range of options not previously available. Childers said while he handles the creative aspects of the parade, CoastPride has been instrumental on the administrative side in acquiring permits for June 18.
“CoastPride has been just amazing,” Childers said. “They’re just incredible to partner with because they want visibility. It’s really important to bring these stories out where people can understand them.”
Entertainment includes DJ Meesha from Las Vegas and local DJ Brad “Mother Funker.” San Francisco artist Lubov, originally from Siberia, will open the show with a live painting demo, with dancers performing throughout the day. Food trucks from Sam’s Chowder House and Tacos San Buena will be available, with beverages from HopDogma and Table Wine and dessert from FishWife Sweets. Raffle items from Fancy Pants Costume, Alena Jean, Sunari Lifestyle, HMB Distillery and Club Fugazi will be available. The event starts at 2 p.m. and goes to 6 p.m.
People can go to coastpride.org/events/pride to learn more about event details.
Front page coverage but not a word about the Memorial Day ceremonies at Union Cemetery in Redwood City.
