Half Moon Bay continues to pursue affordable housing projects to deal with shortages in the city, with city properties at 555 Kelly Ave. and 880 Stone Pine Road among options the council is eying.
“It’s really important that we build as much affordable housing as possible, and 880 Stone Pine seems like an ideal site and we try to be as creative as we can to get the financing that we’ll need to build 70 to 100 units,” Councilmember Harvey Rarback said.
Community Development Director Jill Ekas said staff is closely looking at the two options following City Council direction at a March 15 meeting.
The Stone Pine Road site is under consideration but faces serious biological hazards and financing challenges. Originally purchased to use for the city’s corporation yard, the area is large enough the city is exploring affordable housing on parts of the site. An Environmental and Hazards report found biological resources and various hazards at the site and require improvements. The Pilarcitos Dam, owned by the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission is undertaking construction improvements to the dam to reduce downstream flooding. Pilarcitos Creek is not far from the site. Construction improvements are not expected to occur in the next five years, slowing down potential developments and answers on dam safety and putting the timelines at odds with the city’s push for housing now. The hazards also slow financing options, with Half Moon Bay interested in financing it through tax credits. The council was interested in learning more about SFPUC’s plans for the project and called for a meeting with officials there.
Vice Mayor Deborah Penrose said she wanted to immediately engage with SFPUC to start work on the project, given the importance of affordable housing to Half Moon Bay.
“The fact that we have a site that is of great potential for housing for 50 units that would do so much for our town, I think it is worth using whatever political goodwill we can garner,” Penrose said.
Councilmember Robert Brownstone wanted to look at more data and the short- and long-term safety of potential housing in the area.
“We just need to know more about the feasibility of building in a flood zone,” Brownstone said.
Staff will work with prospective affordable housing developers to develop housing and associated supportive services at 555 Kelly Ave. The 6,200-square-foot property is south of the Ted Adcock Community Center and abuts the city’s parking lot on the south side. While the site is small, Half Moon Bay is considering incorporating the city parking lot to make it a bigger development. A request for qualifications process will reveal more about development potential.
The city is also meeting with property owners and developers for housing opportunities, adopting ADU and short-term rental ordinances, updating its housing element and general plan, and performing site assessments of potential properties. Housing applications underway include a mixed-use development on Main and Kelly streets, the Creekside Drive subdivision, a workforce housing overlay site at 2411 Cabrillo Highway, and a Hilltop Mobile Home Park Expansion on the north side of State Route 92.
“I think the mobile home park expansion is delightful. I’m just thrilled with that. It’s not my preferred type of housing, but it is housing nonetheless,” Penrose said.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.