Two-way traffic control began this weekend on State Route 92 at upper Highway 35 to Pilarcitos Creek Road in Half Moon Bay as sinkhole repairs continue, with Half Moon Bay residents dealing with resulting traffic delays.
The initial hard closure of State Route 92 occurred Jan. 12, with a partial reopening occurring Jan. 14, while two-way traffic control began Saturday, Jan. 21.
The move allows motorists to travel eastbound and westbound on State Route 92 while reducing travel delays. Half Moon Bay City Manager Matthew Chidester said the two-way control is an easier process to manage and is not creating the same type of delays as when the road was closed completely.
“I would say overall there have been impacts to traffic in the morning and evening as people try and leave for work and coming back from work,” Chidester said of the last week. “Everybody’s really had to adjust their schedules and planning, which has been challenging.”
The sinkhole is just east of where Pilarcitos Creek Road connects to State Route 92. Most people still have access to their homes because it is below where Caltrans crews are working on the sinkhole. Most people have been going north on Highway 1 through Pacifica to reach the Peninsula. The sinkhole is 15 feet wide and 10 feet deep, according to Caltrans, with work continuing on the westbound lane.
Chidester said delays on State Route 92 before two-way traffic control varied depending on the time of day. He believes the city will have better estimates of delay times later in the week. Most frustrations are related to the unpredictability as people plan medical appointments on the Peninsula and get kids to school.
“It’s a changing situation, but I think people have been really understanding overall,” Chidester said.
Chidester said downtown has been quieter since the storms as people worry about the rains and braving State Route 92. He is hopeful better weather and two-way traffic will increase visitors.
Caltrans also began one-way traffic control on Jan. 20 on State Route 92 near Crystal Springs Reservoir to repair a mudslide on the westbound side of the road.
According to Caltrans, it’s unknown when the highway will fully reopen as crews are continuing to make repairs on the westbound side including addressing erosion on the shoulder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.