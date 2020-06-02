A group of eight women armed with sledgehammers broke into Geoffrey’s Diamonds & Goldsmith in San Carlos Sunday evening, costing the business as much as $100,000 in damages and stolen merchandise, according to the owner.
“It’s been really tough. Our employees were crying and I was really upset,” said owner Nikko Kandhari. “Monday was supposed to be the first day of reopening the store to the public after being closed for two months and now this happened. It’s so heartbreaking as a small business owner.”
Kandhari’s security cameras captured the break-in and subsequent thefts at about 8:35 p.m.
Kandhari estimates the thieves stole $50,000 to $75,000 worth of merchandise while the glass entrance to the store and several display cases were “completely damaged.”
“They went on a rampage,” Kandhari said. “It’s really scary. Our employees are feeling insecure and unsafe because of the environment we’re now in.”
Kandhari said the store is now boarded up and will remain closed for at least two weeks. He’s planning to take out a loan against his own house to save the business.
“We’ll do everything in our power to get the store operating again,” Kandhari said. “I just don’t know how long I can afford to be closed.”
Geoffrey’s is an employee-owned company founded in 1983. The San Carlos location at 1312 Laurel St. is the Geoffrey’s flagship location, with another store located in Campbell.
