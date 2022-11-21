FosterCity_housing5.jpg

The exterior of the apartment complex on Pilgrim Drive in Foster City.

 Curtis Driscoll/Daily Journal

Foster City is reviewing the first state comments about its draft housing element document, with the City Council balancing state requirements with limited availability.

The council discussed feedback from the California Department of Housing and Community Development, or HCD, about its draft housing element at a Nov. 15 meeting. The housing element establishes the city’s housing goals over eight years and details where and what type of housing will be allowed. A city must create a compliant housing element by the state deadline of Jan. 31 or face potential litigation and loss of local control in development and planning. The city submitted its first draft on July 5 and received full comments from HCD in an Oct. 3 letter, with the council discussing how to meet its state housing goals and balance residential and commercial needs.

curtis@smdailyjournal.com

(650) 344-5200 ext. 102

Tags

Reporter

Curtis Driscoll covers transportation and the cities of San Mateo, Foster City, Belmont and Half Moon Bay. See my other articles: https://bit.ly/3IruW6p

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription