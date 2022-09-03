Three people from Galt were arrested Thursday on suspicion that they were involved in a crime in which a Foster City resident was followed home, physically restrained, and had his Rolex watch ripped from his wrist on Shearwater Isle the evening of Aug. 31, according to police.
The crime was allegedly committed by two people who fled in a white Chevrolet Tahoe, which was identified on Costco cameras and a residential camera fleeing the scene. Police put the information they had into the system and Galt police alerted Foster City they had stopped the vehicle and detained the occupants, according to police.
