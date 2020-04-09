Foster City Manager Jeff Moneda announced late Tuesday he will be moving on from his role as the city’s top executive, effective June 7.
Moneda has served the city for five years, having began as Public Works director in 2014 before being appointed city manager in 2018.
During his tenure, Moneda is credited with maintaining high levels of service as well as spearheading various long-term capital projects including the levee protection planning and improvements project and the wastewater treatment plant improvement project, according to a press release. He also oversaw the transition of the city’s fire services to the San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department Joint Powers Authority.
“This has been the best city that I have worked for and I have had the privilege to work with the best teammates that a city manager could have asked for,” Moneda said in the release. “Working with such talented and dedicated teammates has been a pleasure and the city is in such great shape because of all of [their] contributions.”
Moneda said he’s leaving the city because he was given an employment opportunity he can’t refuse in Southern California, where he’s originally from and where members of his family currently live.
“The decision to move back to Southern California and be closer to family was a quality of life decision for me, and I was given an opportunity that I couldn’t refuse,” he said in the release.
Moneda has served as city manager during a contentious couple of years in Foster City. During that time, the City Council and residents have been deeply divided about issues including politics, housing and traffic.
Mayor Catherine Mahanpour praised Moneda in the release and said the council is scheduled to meet later in the week to discuss next steps, including the selection process for the next city manager.
“We truly appreciate and recognize the contributions of City Manager Moneda during his time here in Foster City. We wish him continued success in his future endeavors,” she said in the release. “I want to assure the community that we will work together to ensure a seamless transition for the city, especially during this time.”
Prior to serving Foster City, Moneda worked in the Public Works departments of the cities of Chula Vista, La Palma and Milpitas.
He also worked for a geotechnical engineering firm for three years before he transitioned to the public sector.
