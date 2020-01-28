A firearms compliance report found a 44-year-old former San Francisco police officer — convicted in federal court of robbery and in San Mateo County Superior Court of felony elderly abuse while living in Burlingame — has disposed of his weapons, prosecutors said.
Rain Olson Daugherty pleaded no contest in June 2018 to elder abuse and was sentenced to two years concurrent with the federal offense.
He offered to assist a 76-year-old man — suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s — with grocery shopping and driving, prosecutors said. Daughtery withdrew $24,000 from the man’s bank accounts over four months, according to prosecutors.
The robbery cases in federal court led to Daugherty’s 30-month sentence in 2019.
Daugherty entered a bank in the Sunset District of San Francisco, slid a note containing a demand for money across the counter and was given cash, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Two weeks later, on Dec. 13, 2018, Daugherty robbed a bank on Clement Street in San Francisco, the U.S. Department of Justice said.
San Francisco Police Department Internal Affairs officers identified Daugherty as the robber when they were shown surveillance camera footage from the first robbery, the Department of Justice said.
Daughtery’s five weapons covered in the firearms compliance report included three Glocks, prosecutors said.
Defense attorney Siofra Byrne declined to comment on the case Monday.
