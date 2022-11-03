court logo 2

A former write-in candidate for county sheriff has been found guilty by a jury of four counts of real estate fraud, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.

Juan Pablo Lopez of Newark was accused of misrepresenting his address on a real estate loan and was convicted by a jury on Nov. 2 following 31 days of trial, according to prosecutors. Lopez ran for sheriff in 2014 as a write-in candidate. He faces up to six years in prison following the jury’s decision. His next court date is Dec. 16. Lopez was also accused of listing his residence as being in Redwood City but allegedly was living in Newark when he filed to run for sheriff in 2014. However, the jury could not reach a unanimous decision on his two counts of election fraud.

