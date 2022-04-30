Rendering - Redwood Shores life science project

A rendering for a life science project planned for Redwood Shores.

A new life science project could be coming to Redwood City’s Redwood Shores neighborhood after developers formally submitted plans to build a five-story office structure.

Two existing office buildings at 1 Dolphin Drive would need to be demolished to make way for the new building in the city’s Redwood Shores neighborhood. Once complete, the five-story building would stand at 87 feet, still below the maximum 100-feet building height allowed in the commercial park zoning district.

Aside from the nearly 200,000 square feet of office space proposed in the project, about 36,000 square feet of open space would be provided along the southeastern end of the project, with crosswalk improvements across Lagoon Drive also proposed. The developer, Prince Street Partners, is looking to build a two-story parking structure with 415 stalls in addition to 225 surface level parking stalls.

