The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash of a twin-engine airplane into the Pacific Ocean off Half Moon Bay on Saturday, a federal official said.
The plane, a twin-turboprop deHavilland DHC-6, went down about 2:15 p.m., said Lynn Lunsford, a spokesman for the FAA.
The aircraft was flying from Santa Rosa to Honolulu, and initial information indicated there were two people aboard, Lunsford said.
The NTSB said the location of the Viking Air Twin Otter’s crash was about 40 miles off the coast.
The Twin Otter is a high-wing utility aircraft capable of carrying passengers and cargo, according to the manufacturer’s website.
The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation, Lunsford said.
