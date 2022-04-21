Eirene Chen, a San Carlos School District board trustee of nearly a decade and acting board president, announced she will be retiring from the board effective April 15, district officials announced Tuesday.
“Eirene brought a unique lens to the board as both an education policy analyst and someone with a passion for prioritizing the needs of all students. She is a treasured member of our community and I can say with confidence that our district is stronger for her years of service,” Superintendent Jennifer Frentress said in a press release.
Chen, who was elected to the board in 2015, shared confidence in the district’s current financial standing, equity-focused leadership, and labor and board relations as she departed, saying “I think this district is in the best shape I’ve ever seen it.”
Trustee Neil Layton was appointed interim president to finish out Chen’s term and trustees voted to hold a special election to fill the board vacancy, placing a two-year term seat on the ballot this November.
Trustees wished Chen well in a statement with Trustee Wendy Doughtery lauding the 17-year San Carlos resident for being a strong advocate for students, administrators, teachers and staff.
