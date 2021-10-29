A driver accused of hitting a man in San Carlos that caused serious injuries while allegedly under the influence appeared in court for the first time Thursday, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Anthony Gutierrez, of Union City, pleaded not guilty in court Oct. 28 for allegedly hitting a pedestrian at a crosswalk at Industrial and Bransten roads in San Carlos Tuesday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. Gutierrez is accused of driving a lifted white pickup truck that made a left turn in the intersection and hit the man, prosecutors said.
Video shows Gutierrez gun the engine and accelerating into the turn before hitting the pedestrian, prosecutors said. Gutierrez was given a sobriety test and failed, prosecutors said. The victim is expected to survive, although he has multiple broken bones and fractures, prosecutors said. Gutierrez’s next court appearance is Jan. 5.
