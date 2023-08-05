The daughter of the woman stabbed to death in her Redwood City home July 20, and who herself was stabbed — but is now recovering in the hospital — is asking for the public’s help in helping raise her 5-year-old brother now in her care.
In an online GoFundMe post, Yenifer Lopez, 17, is asking for money to repatriate her mother’s body and help care for her brother. Lopez was stabbed while helping defend her mother Yesenia Lopez Hernandez from Jose Uriartemartinez, 44, who had violated a court order not to contact her from a previous domestic violence case.
Around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, July 20, Uriartemartinez allegedly entered the apartment of the victim’s home with a key and brought a kitchen knife from his next door apartment. Uriartemartinez allegedly stabbed the victim, who was the mother of his son, in the neck, and shoulder multiple times. Uriartemartinez allegedly entered the bedroom, apologized to his son and left. The daughter called 911, police arrived, finding both victims bleeding on the floor but alive. Both were rushed to the hospital where the mother, Yesenia Lopezhernandez, died.
Both Uriartemartinez and Lopezhernandez were allegedly together for five years but had broken off the relationship. Leading up to the stabbing, Lopezhernandez allegedly told Uriartemartinez that she planned to move and was taking their son with her, according to the DA’s Office.
Uriartemartinez pleaded not guilty to all charges Tuesday, Aug. 1, and is scheduled to return to court Oct. 8 to set a preliminary hearing date, according to the DA’s Office.
