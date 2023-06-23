A convenience store owner was arrested for allegedly shooting one of two men who came into the market and robbed him of his Rolex watch on Tuesday, June 20, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Rocky David Eid, 50, owner of Sun Valley Dairy Market in Daly City, was behind the counter of the market at 12:30 p.m. when two men wearing fanny packs and ski masks walked in. One of the men allegedly said, “Don’t move or I’ll smoke you.” One of the robbers then allegedly took off Eid’s Rolex watch off his wrist and both robbers fled. Eid allegedly retrieved a semi-automatic handgun from under the counter, walked out of the store and fired at least eight shots at the alleged robbers, hitting one of the men in the neck and shoulder. The two alleged robbers got into a car driven by a third person and fled the scene. The injured robber was taken to San Francisco’s General Hospital where he is being treated for his non-life-threatening injuries. Eid allegedly told police he did not see any weapons with the robbers but was worried they might return and he wanted to scare them away. Both the robbery and shooting were caught on video surveillance cameras, according to the DA’s Office.
