The CZU Lightning Complex wildfires, which have burned 86,509 acres across San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties, are 82% contained as of Tuesday.

The fires have been active since the Aug. 16 lightning strikes that caused them. One person died and one person has been injured due to the fires.

More than 1,400 structures have been destroyed, including 925 residences and 171 commercial structures. An additional 90 residences and 16 commercial structures have been damaged.

Evacuation orders and warnings remain in place for some communities in the two counties as 4,300 people remain evacuated.

Resource assistance centers are set up at 140 Front St., Santa Cruz and 620 North St., Pescadero.

