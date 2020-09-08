The CZU Lightning Complex wildfires, which have burned 86,509 acres across San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties, are 82% contained as of Tuesday.
The fires have been active since the Aug. 16 lightning strikes that caused them. One person died and one person has been injured due to the fires.
More than 1,400 structures have been destroyed, including 925 residences and 171 commercial structures. An additional 90 residences and 16 commercial structures have been damaged.
Evacuation orders and warnings remain in place for some communities in the two counties as 4,300 people remain evacuated.
Resource assistance centers are set up at 140 Front St., Santa Cruz and 620 North St., Pescadero.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.