The anticipated light show exhibit featuring glowing art and interactive light displays has returned to the CuriOdyssey Museum in San Mateo, with the seasonal exhibit open until January.
The IlluminOdyssey Science of Light exhibit offers visitors the chance to create mosaics and learn about sculpture animations, glowing wave patterns, fluorescences, light mixing and photoluminescence through hands-on experience.
“It has proven to be the most popular seasonal exhibition that we have done, and people really look forward to it and ask about it,” Director of Exhibits Eric Maschwitz said of the recent return.
The variety of pieces appeals to adults and kids and includes several returning exhibits and new options. One exhibit is the Astro Botanicals area, which are botanical-inspired inflatable luminescent sculptures that people can walk through. Another room features a plasma globe given to the museum by original inventor Bill Parker, an American artist, scientist and entrepreneur. A plasma globe is a clear sphere filled with gas and a high-voltage electrode that forms plasma filaments. Another exhibit includes a light installation that uses a microwave sensor to detect motion, with lights and colors changing on movements. The exhibit is available on four floors, and an infinity mirror is embedded in the floor in one section.
“Human beings are drawn to light, so there are various ways to interact with light science in the exhibition,” Maschwitz said.
IlluminOdyssey is a visitor favorite and the most popular seasonal event at the San Mateo science museum, and the exhibit aims to be fun for families so everyone can share the experience. Maschwitz said primary patterns, a projected rotating design of primary color lights that mix to create secondary colors, is a popular exhibit among kids.
“Science has never been more important,” Aragon Burlingham, executive director, said in a press release. “Our mission is to inspire a love for science and curiosity about the world to create a brighter future. This dazzling winter light experience is just one of many ways in which we engage the Bay Area community with our multifaceted campus featuring so many ways to discover and learn. We are building the minds of tomorrow, today.”
The exhibit started six years ago and has undergone several changes and experiments to update it and allow new experiments. In the future, CuriOdyssey wants to add more displays through digital graphic art, along with content that explains the physics and science involved in the art pieces.
“We’ve been able to build on past successes but also then look at how we can add new life into it and have fresh experiences as well, and I expect that to continue, but at this point, it’s too early to say what specific new exhibits might appear in the future,” Maschwitz said.
Maschwitz and other CuriOdyssey workers develop and design exhibits like IlluminOdyssey during the summer to be fun but self-guided while fitting in the overall theme. The in-house production allows them to create content and work with artists and inventors, which isn’t always possible in other museums. The team works together to engineer and discuss ideas that eventually become prototypes and exhibits like IlluminOdyssey.
“I often say, we get to make giant science toys on a daily basis, so it’s pretty fun,” Maschwitz said.
The exhibit opened in early November and is open until Jan. 16, Tuesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and until 8 p.m. on Dec. 2 and Jan. 6. People can go to curiodyssey.org/visit/tickets to learn more.
