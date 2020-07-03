The National Weather Service issued a beach hazard warning for the Monterey and San Francisco Bay Area this weekend due to a long period swell and increased risk of rip currents.

The southerly swell will affect beaches across the coast of the Bay Area throughout the holiday weekend, with swells of up to 4 feet are expected by Saturday and Sunday. The highest risk of rip currents will also span from Thursday night to Saturday, according to the NWS.

Steeper beaches along the coast will have larger waves and coastal erosion is possible due to the high swell. People entering the water will face the possibility of cold water shock if they are not prepared for water temperatures in the 50s.

The beach hazards statement will be in effect from 3 p.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Sunday, according to the NWS.

Bay Area residents can check weather.gov/BayArea for up-to-date weather forecast information.

This holiday weekend, the state, county and cities of Half Moon Bay and Pacifica will close state beach parking areas, city beaches, county beaches and access points to Half Moon Bay State Beach. San Mateo County Parks will close Tunitas Creek Beach, Fitzgerald Marine Reserve and Devil’s Slide Trail.

