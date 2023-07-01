A prisoner who fatally beat his roommate with a mallet in a fit of anger in 2011 was denied parole during a hearing Thursday, June 29, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Lawrence Hoffman, 75, murdered Joseph Consentino, 70, striking the victim at least nine times in the back of the head, which caused a 5-inch fracture in the back of Consentino’s skull. Hoffman then covered the body with three blankets and fled, confessed to a friend in San Francisco, and eventually landed in Southern California where he surrendered. Hoffman was charged in 2013 with first degree murder, using a deadly weapon to do so and causing great bodily injury to a person over age 60, according to the DA’s Office.
