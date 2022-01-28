Settlements totaling $35.75 million were reached after a woman was killed, her husband left paralyzed and another man severely injured by a tree branch that fell in a Burlingame park in 2020.
San Mateo residents Bena Chiwa Ng and her husband Raymond Wu were picnicking in Washington Park for a birthday celebration when a branch landed on the couple, killing Ng and severely injuring Wu, who remains paralyzed from the chest down, according to a criminal complaint.
Settlements indicate $32.5 million paid to Wu and Ng’s estate and $2.5 million paid to Ng’s parents and other family in August last year for the Sept. 26, 2020, incident.
Chai Saephan, also injured by the branch, reached a settlement with the city for $750,000 in December. Saephan sustained extensive injuries including skull fractures, according to a separate complaint.
The complaints allege the city failed to properly maintain and inspect the tree, which showed signs of poor health. The branch was reportedly 60 feet long and weighed more than 3,000 pounds and fell during a day that was not windy.
City Manager Lisa Goldman said the city’s insurance will cover $30 million of the initial claim with another $2.5 million coming from the city’s internal insurance fund. Burlingame’s budget for the current fiscal year is $117.7 million.
The city hired an independent arborist last year to provide tree inspection and maintenance services in addition to the city’s own program, Goldman said. Burlingame’s Park and Recreation Department oversees the maintenance of tens of thousands of trees citywide.
In a similar incident, 23-year-old Kahlil Gay was struck and killed by a falling tree branch last year in Burlingame. He was on the campus of his employer, health tech company Color. Litigation stemming from the incident is ongoing.
