Belmont senior citizens attending the Music and Movement class at the Belmont Senior Center met in person for the first time in 16 months Thursday, providing a welcome return to exercising together.
“I know we still have to mask, but meeting in person is so much better. There’s an energy to the group, and it’s been a little bit more difficult on Zoom,” instructor Rosemary Field said.
The class teaches about the Rosen Movement, which focuses on a range of motion and stretching exercises designed to help with joint lubrication, chest and rib expansion and muscle lengthening and relaxation. Developed by Marion Rosen to help physical therapy clients avoid reinjury, it features gentle movement during an hour. Exercises include standing and seated movement, warmups and hip joint exercises that Field leads throughout the hour. Field is a certified Rosen Movement instructor and started participating in 1989 in Southern California.
“Each teacher that does Rosen Movement does it differently. We are all our own personalities. But my goal is just to have ease of movement and have fun,” Field said.
Field noted leading people in spontaneous dance movement builds community and trust. Mindfulness, movement and music are core tenets for creativity and fun in her class.
“We really just want people to connect with their body and what they can do to just move with more ease and freedom,” Field said.
She stopped her class in March 2020 due to COVID-19 and was unsure of the future of the course until she heard from other teachers about Zoom. Field and her husband signed up, and by April 1, she committed to Zoom classes and continued her connection with class participants. While the connectivity might not be the same as at the senior center, it helped get them through the pandemic. She still plans to offer Zoom classes for people who prefer to do it still online.
“I haven’t had the experience of going into Zoom with unknown people, but because they knew me, they all came, and so I just can’t believe it’s been a year and a half of doing Zoom,” Field said.
Class participant Robbie Deweese has taken part in Field’s class for about six years and was part of Zoom classes during the pandemic but was glad to be back in person. She noted participating with a mask on can be difficult for exercise, but the class instruction was gentle the first time back. Deweese was glad to see people after more than a year of Zoom classes.
“You want to see people. I think that’s just part of our human nature,” Deweese said.
Ineke Bolander started the class a year and a half ago and has improved her balance since she started. She has taken part in Zoom classes but wanted to have an in-person experience at the senior center.
“I enjoy Rosemary a lot. When I found out she was going to come here, I signed up almost right away,” Bolander said.
She joined the class to meet others in the area, something not possible since the pandemic.
“It’s nice to see everybody. I like to see people. I haven’t been too social,” Bolander said.
The Belmont Twin Pines Senior and Community Center had its soft opening July 20. It will offer classes with social distancing like mindful meditation, line dancing, tai chi, Zumba and a grab-and-go lunch program. Programs like cards and dominos are not being offered due to the proximity of seating. The summer session limits classes to 20 participants, with people required to wear masks. People visiting will have a check-in process, including a COVID-19 verbal screening and temperature check. The senior center plans to hold a fall session in September, with hopes to introduce more programs if COVID-19 circumstances remain under control.
People can sign up for activities that are free by phoning (650) 595-7444. If the activity has a fee, people may register at www.belmont.gov/register or call.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.