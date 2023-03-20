Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Volunteer nonprofit Assistance League of San Mateo has bounced back from the pandemic and continues to offer various community programming through its Turnstyle Thrift Shop, with the group hosting a fashion show Wednesday to celebrate the organization.
The Assistance League of San Mateo is an all-volunteer, nonprofit group that completes various philanthropy projects in the city. Volunteer efforts include Operation School Bell, the Assistance League’s main program founded in 1970 to provide new school clothing to disadvantaged children in kindergarten through seventh grade. Other programs include providing junior college scholarships for young women and its Baskets for Babies program. The group is part of the larger Assistance League organization with around 120 chapters across the United States.
Its primary funding source for the programming is Turnstyle Thrift Shop, a downtown San Mateo store at 60 N. B St. The thrift shop has been open since 1961 and sells donated merchandise like clothing, household items, jewelry and small furniture pieces at affordable prices. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing are available at low prices throughout the store, with sales often bringing pricing down to just a few dollars. Annual sales at Turnstyle for the fiscal year ending June 2022 totaled approximately $174,000.
The group held a fashion show Wednesday at its location at 528 N. San Mateo Drive to showcase clothes on sale at Turnstyle and help celebrate the organization. All the clothes are donated and reasonably priced to serve the community. Mary Elizabeth Meissner runs the fashion show and coordinates with members to model during the organization’s board meeting. The event allowed people to customize clothes and show that a fully put-together outfit can be affordable, with outfits on show ranging from $20 to $45.
“Today was about having a meeting and having fun but also celebrating the organization and our volunteers,” Meissner said.
The organization has emerged from the pandemic and serves as a refuge for those in need of its programs. The Assistance League had seen more people come back to shop at Turnstyle since the lifting of most pandemic restrictions when shopping was down.
“It’s been great,” Meissner said. “I think we have really seen a resurgence of everything and people coming in to shop.”
Joann Ames was a model in the show and is a volunteer at Turnstyle every Tuesday. Turnstyle is open Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. She stayed away during the height of the pandemic to reduce exposure for her family but has been back for about a year and has enjoyed her experiences.
“It was really a lot of fun with a great group of people, and we have a wonderful time together,” Ames said.
The organization still needs volunteer help, as some members have been reluctant to return because of the COVID-19 risk. Many members are also getting older, meaning fewer people can work long shifts. The shop used to be open five days a week but is now only open Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday, with Tuesday being a half day. Their goal is to bring in younger women with the energy and enthusiasm to give back to the community.
“Our goal is to expand our membership and interest in working in the shops so we can at least have Tuesday be a full shift,” said Margaret McCaffery, chair of the Public Relations Committee Board.
