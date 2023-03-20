Volunteer nonprofit Assistance League of San Mateo has bounced back from the pandemic and continues to offer various community programming through its Turnstyle Thrift Shop, with the group hosting a fashion show Wednesday to celebrate the organization.

The Assistance League of San Mateo is an all-volunteer, nonprofit group that completes various philanthropy projects in the city. Volunteer efforts include Operation School Bell, the Assistance League’s main program founded in 1970 to provide new school clothing to disadvantaged children in kindergarten through seventh grade. Other programs include providing junior college scholarships for young women and its Baskets for Babies program. The group is part of the larger Assistance League organization with around 120 chapters across the United States.

Members of the Assistance League of San Mateo
Members of the Assistance League of San Mateo who modeled for the Wednesday, March 15 fashion show.

Reporter

Curtis Driscoll covers transportation and the cities of San Mateo, Foster City, Belmont and Half Moon Bay.

