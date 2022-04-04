San Mateo County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a man Friday night after he allegedly stole items from a convenience store and then stabbed the clerk after he was confronted with the crime.
Deputies from the San Carlos bureau responded to the Circle K at 500 El Camino Real to a 10:17 p.m. report of an altercation involving a customer who refused to pay for all of his items.
Police said the altercation spilled out of the store into the parking lot, where the suspect stabbed the clerk, who was taken to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
Police arrested Jonathan David Alas, 22, for assault with a deadly weapon.
Police consider the case an ongoing investigation and urge anyone with information about it to call the Sheriff's Office at (650) 363- 4911. Alternatively, callers may also remain anonymous by calling the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.