Redwood City officers arrested an employee of Donato Enoteca restaurant after he allegedly stabbed his co-worker Friday evening, police said.
The victim said his co-worker walked into the restaurant, located at 1041 Middlefield Rd., and stabbed him before leaving the scene in a black Honda Accord, according to police.
The victim suffered two non-life-threatening stab wounds in his back and was transported to a hospital.
A witness was able to take photos of the suspect's license plate, and an alert was sent to law enforcement agencies across the county.
Daly City police officials located the vehicle early Saturday morning and identified the suspect as Kenneth Holden, 34. Redwood City officers arrested Holden on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and booked him into jail, police said.
Officers were unable to locate the weapon used in the attack.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Nick Perna at (650) 780-7672.
